KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office Arson Unit investigating a suspicious fire that occurred after 12 a.m. February 23.

KCSO says that the fire occurred on the 600 block of Bays Mountain Road.

The structure, a vacant double wide mobile home received extensive damage.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact 865-215-2249 or email arson@knoxsheriff.org.