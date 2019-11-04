KCSO asking public for help locating an elderly woman in Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: Mildred McConnell has been found safe according to KCSO.

ORIGINAL STORY:

KCSO asking the public for assistance in locating an elderly female in Farragut.

88-year-old Mildred McConnell was last seen leaving Park Place Farragut Senior Living center driving a 2006 four door Buick with Tennessee tag 344CYG.

McConnell is 5-foot-2 and 130lbs with blue eyes and grey hair.

She was also wearing tan pants, black shirt, red cardigan sweater, black shoes and carrying a white purse.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact 865-215-2243, ask for Detective McFarland.