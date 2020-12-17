KCSO cruiser involved in traffic accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a traffic accident along Doris Circle.
KCSO says the deputy involved was taken to Tennova Hospital while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to UT Medical Center.
No word yet on the extent of their injuries.
