Crews battle house fire in Powell area after reports of explosion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies are investigating a house fire that is being labeled as a possible explosion in the Broadacres Subdivision in Powell.

KCSO’s fire investigators as well as patrol were on the scene Wednesday night investigating with Rural Metro Fire.

The house fire on Maida Vale Circle in Powell is being brought under control. This are will be closed for an extended period tonight.

The cause of the fire (and/or explosion) is being investigated by KCSO’s Fire Investigation Unit.

The house fire on Maida Vale Circle in Powell is being brought under control. This are will be closed for an extended period tonight. pic.twitter.com/EOdryqTFCN — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) January 7, 2021

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.