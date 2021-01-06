Crews battle house fire in Powell area after reports of explosion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies are investigating a house fire that is being labeled as a possible explosion in the Broadacres Subdivision in Powell.
KCSO’s fire investigators as well as patrol were on the scene Wednesday night investigating with Rural Metro Fire.
The cause of the fire (and/or explosion) is being investigated by KCSO’s Fire Investigation Unit.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.
