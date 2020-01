KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office launching an investigation after a woman was found deceased at a home on Missoula Way on Sunday.

KCSO arrived at the home around 11:30 a.m. where they found a dead female inside.

The victim was transported to the Knox County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

The cause of death is still under investigation, and the name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.