KCSO issues Silver Alert for 88-year-old out of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office issuing a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Everett Irwin.

Irwin is missing from the 7500 block of Berkshire Boulevard.

KCSO saying he has early-onset dementia and was reported missing by his brother who does not live with him.

The actual time of his disappearance is not determined, and he does not have a cell phone.

Irwin owns a black 2005 Lexus E33 four-door sedan, TN tag: DP71601.

If you have any information on Irwin’s whereabouts, please call 865-215-2249.