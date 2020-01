KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourning the passing of one of their K-9 officers on Monday.

(Courtesy: KCSO)

“It’s a day day for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Munci passed away in his sleep.” Sheriff Tom Spangler – KCSO

Sheriff’s office also saying that Munci served KCSO and the citizens of Knox County well during his service.

“We know Officer Ray has made the retired life the best life for Munci and our hearts with you.” Sheriff Tom Spangler – KCSO