KCSO: Multiple agencies investigating report of shots fired outside of Powell High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of shots fired outside of Powell High School, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Powell High School Student Resource Officer called to report they heard “4-6 pops” outside of Powell High School around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Powell High School is on lockdown at this time but has been secured.

No victims have been reported.

A KCSO spokesperson said, “We absolutely have this situation under control.” Students are in their classrooms and will be dismissed for the day.

Reports of shots fired are unconfirmed at this time.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is on the scene assisting law enforcement in clearing the school and the surrounding buildings.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.