KCSO Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. executes drug bust in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports its Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. executed two search warrants on July 21, which yielded a significant drug bust.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler is pleased to announce their are fewer drugs on the streets in Knox County because of their efforts. Drug overdoses have been on the rise in recent months. We at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are working diligently to decrease those numbers by taking action against those individuals who are responsible for the sale and distribution of illegal substances.” Knox County Sheriff’s Office News Room website

No further details regarding the bust were yet available.

