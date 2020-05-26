KCSO: No fatalities during Memorial Day Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers were busy over Memorial Day weekend, with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the good news is, there were no fatalities during the holiday time period.

Deputies did make 18 DUI arrests, there were 25 accidents without injuries, and eight of those involved alcohol.

There were three accidents with injuries and one of those involved alcohol.

KCSO issued 755 citations for a variety of offenses during the holiday weekend, which for the sheriff’s department ran from Friday at 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

