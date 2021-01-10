KCSO: One dead in West Knox shooting overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday prompting many to use words like "insurrection" and "coup" while others referenced the "25th Amendment."

These are terms many hadn't heard before and that aren't used often. Below you'll find definitions and context to help better understand the significance of the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol and the conversations surrounding them.

"That's an attack on democracy," Dr. Richard Pacelle, an expert on constitutional law at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, said.

Beyond the obvious concerns of violence, danger, and lawlessness, Dr. Pacelle said, the acts speak to an attack on democracy.

"We elect other people to speak for us. That's what makes elections really important is that you have to abide by the results of the election," he explained.