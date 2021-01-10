KCSO: One dead in West Knox shooting overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in West Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Edenbridge Way. KCSO reports one person was killed and another was injured.

At this time the injured victim is being treated at a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

