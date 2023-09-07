KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect with a gun led law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit after an attempted traffic stop in Knox County Thursday afternoon, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The event prompted the soft lockdown of an area school that has since been lifted.

KCSO said the pursuit began after deputies with the KCSO Narcotics Unit attempted a traffic stop of a suspect and a person of interest in an overdose death in the area of Western Avenue at 12:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a gun on deputies before fleeing, according to KCSO.

The suspect was pursued by KCSO’s Airwatch, The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oak Ridge Police Department.

The pursuit ended in Loudon County where the suspect was in a ditch, and put the gun to his head, KCSO said. When the release was sent at 1:35 p.m., KCSO said officers are attempting to make contact with the suspect.

An email shared with WATE shows Karns High School notifying parents Thursday that a soft lockdown was put in place because of a recommendation from KCSO due to an event occurring in the community. The email added that during a soft lockdown, students are allowed to move within the building, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the building. KCSO confirmed the lockdown was in relation to the police pursuit.

The soft lockdown at Karns High School has since been lifted, according to a Knox County Schools spokesperson.