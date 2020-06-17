KCSO releases figures on ‘use of force’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office counts 875 reports from August 2011 to June 11, 2020.

These reports were gathered from the Office of Professional Standards as KCSO does not have a computer generated program to provide a year end report.

Of the 875 total reports of any type of use of force, 11 complaints were filed with the Office of Professional Standards.

KCSO also reports a breakdown of those 11 complaints: three were from Caucasian females, one African American female, six Caucasian males, and one African American male.

KCSO says, “Use of force reports shall be filed when there is any use of force, even if the subject is not charged with resisting arrest.”

