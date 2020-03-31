Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: State COVID-19 deaths up to 23 with 2,239 cases
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

KCSO searching for escaped inmate on Tuesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KCSO: Samuel M. Fox)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate after he was discovered missing from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility where he was working as a trustee in the kitchen.

The inmate is identified as 49-year-old Samuel M. Fox.

Fox was being held for charges of theft, aggravated burglary, evading and criminal impersonation.

Sheriff Tom Spangler says deputies and detectives are searching for Fox.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 865-215-2243 or if you see Fox, Sherif Spangler is asking that you do not approach him, but call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories