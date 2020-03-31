KCSO searching for escaped inmate on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate after he was discovered missing from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility where he was working as a trustee in the kitchen.

The inmate is identified as 49-year-old Samuel M. Fox.

Fox was being held for charges of theft, aggravated burglary, evading and criminal impersonation.

Sheriff Tom Spangler says deputies and detectives are searching for Fox.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 865-215-2243 or if you see Fox, Sherif Spangler is asking that you do not approach him, but call 911.

