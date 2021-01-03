KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 64-year-old woman.
KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is leading the search for Pamela Pennington.
This, after her husband realized she was gone when he checked on early her Sunday morning.
Pennington was last seen at her home on West-acres Drive. KCSO says she could be in a white full-length jacket and has various medical conditions that require medication.
If you have any information, call 865-215-2243.
LATEST STORIES
- KCSO searching for missing 64-year-old
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announces he’ll oppose certification of Biden victory, demands emergency audit
- Longhorns react: Current and former UT football players speak out after head coach Tom Herman fired
- Mother says daughters killed in New Year’s Day murder-suicide had positive outlooks on the world
- Congress opens new session as COVID-19, Biden’s win dominates