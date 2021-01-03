KCSO searching for missing 64-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 64-year-old woman.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is leading the search for Pamela Pennington.

This, after her husband realized she was gone when he checked on early her Sunday morning.

Pennington was last seen at her home on West-acres Drive. KCSO says she could be in a white full-length jacket and has various medical conditions that require medication.

If you have any information, call 865-215-2243.