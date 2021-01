If you have any information on Ms. Adams or her whereabouts please contact Detective J. Shipley at 865-215-2243

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing Knoxville woman.

KCSO says Rachel Adams was last seen on January 19, and she is believed to have left her home in the Gallaher View Road area in West Knox County in a silver Lincoln Navigator (TN Tag: 6T15V4).

If you have any information on Ms. Adams or her whereabouts please contact Detective Shipley at 865-215-2243.