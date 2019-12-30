KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE 10:37 p.m.: KCSO reporting that the situation has been resolved.

Residents can expect to see some deputies remain on the scene for the next hour.

Sheriff Spangler praises the patrol and SWAT units for resolving this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Knox County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are on the scene of a suicidal male with a female trapped inside.

KCSO responding to the Plantation Acres Trailer Park just after 7 p.m. to a suicidal male.

When deputies arrived, the female inside was unable to come out.

KCSO reporting that dispatchers lost contact with the female and KCSO SWAT was called to the scene.

Sheriff Spangler is asking residents in the area to remain indoors at this time.

More updates are expected to come, we will update you as soon as we learn more.

We do have a crew on the way to the scene.