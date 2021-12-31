KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A nonprofit on a mission toward environmental stewardship and beautification while empowering Knox area communities shared its 2021 recap of figures from projects and education efforts.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful (KBB), which was founded in 1978 in order to help clean up Knoxville ahead of the 1982 World’s Fair, says 2021 was another great year of cleanups, projects, volunteers and more.

According to KBB’s 2021 Facts & Figures recap, the nonprofit accomplished the following:

351 cleanups

101,467 pounds of litter collected

3,618 volunteers

1 mural

94 Adopt-A-Road groups

10 beautification projects

8,805 volunteer hours served

3,478 students educated

“We could not have accomplished so much without the help of our volunteers and partners,” KBB stated in a social media post on New Year’s Eve.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is kicking off 2022 with a January Saturday Spruce Up event on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Knoxville College in order to celebrate MLK weekend with the cleanup event in Knoxville’s Mechanicsville.

KBB’s Saturday Spruce Ups are held every third Saturday of the month at different locations.