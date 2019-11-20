Kentucky man and woman facing drug and gun charges after Harrogate burglary

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Kentucky man and woman were arrested and charged with multiple drug and gun charges after deputies detained them after confirming they had active warrants for their arrest.

On November 14, deputies with Claiborne County Sheriff’s responded to a report of an active burglary, when they arrived the two suspects had loaded a bath tub into the bed of a truck.

When they confirmed the two had active warrants out of Kentucky with full extradition, they arrested 48-year-old Shawn Wright and 38-year-old Toni Andrews.

After investigating and searching the truck, deputies recovered:

Loaded Taurus .38 caliber revolver

Loaded Ruger AR-15 .223 caliber rifle with “SW” written on it with four additional magazines

Small amount of marijuana with two smoking pipes

Over 42 grams of methamphetamines

3.5 grams of heroin

Several tablets of clonazepam with baggies used for resale

Box of unused syringes

Several large knives and small baseball bats

Both suspects are charged with eight drug and weapons charges. Wright is being additionally charged with two possession of a firearm by convicted felon charges.

Investigation is still ongoing and all charges are pending.