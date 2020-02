WALLINS, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police reporting that one man has died after a collision involving a vehicle and a four-wheeler.

Police arrived to the scene of a fatal accident Sunday night on U.S. 119 in the Wallins community.

Police are saying that U.S. 119 is completely shut down and will remain shut down for at least two hours while officers investigate.

A detour has been set up and you’re asked to use Kentucky 219 as an alternate route.