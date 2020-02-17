Kentucky State Police searching for missing juvenile

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police searching for a missing juvenile in Barbourville.

Police saying that on Sunday afternoon officers responded to Thomas Walker Park attempting to locate a 16-year-old boy who allegedly ran away from his grandparent into a wooded area.

He is 6’3, 185 lbs., medium build, with brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The juvenile was not from Knox County and was visiting when he ran away.

Agencies are on scene searching for the teen. Anyone with information is asked to call 606-573-3131.