Kentucky State Police searching for missing woman who walked away from treatment center

HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing woman who is believed to have walked away from a treatment center she was court-ordered to.

On Saturday, KSP responded to the Hope Center in Harlan to a report of a missing woman.

During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Shanna Newsome had walked away from the Hope Center.

They’re now asking the public for assistance to find Newsome.

She is 5’5″, 185 lbs., with brown eyes, and brown hair. Newsome also has tattoos on her back, left arm and left wrist.

Newsome is from the Louisa area of Kentucky, and if anyone has any information you’re asked to call 606-573-3131.

