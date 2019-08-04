Breaking News
KFD battles house fire in North Knoxville Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Early Sunday morning, Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in flames in North Knoxville.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 6 a.m. to the 800 block of Greshem Rd.; they found that a vacant house with no power meter connected filled with flames.

According to Captain DJ Corcoran, ” Crews quickly surrounded the house with attack lines and began cooling the flames and protecting exposures next-door from the radiant heat.”

No injuries were reported in this incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

