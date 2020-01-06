KFD mourning after former chief passes away on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department mourning the loss of a former fire chief Sunday.

Pat Edward Cureton was born on February 24, 1937, and passed away on January 5, 2020, he was 82 years old.

Chief Cureton joined the Knoxville Fire Department in June of 1964.

(Chief Ed Cureton KFD)

Cureton served as Director of Emergency Services for the 1982 World’s Fair and was also a consultant of emergency services during the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans.

He was also called out of retirement in 2002 to lead the department under Mayor Bill Haslam.

Knoxville Fire Department saying that Chief Cureton will be sadly missed.