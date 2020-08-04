Multiple agencies working helicopter crash in TN River between Alcoa Hwy. & Sequoyah Hills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE (8:26 p.m.): Knoxville Police Department reports that multiple agencies are working a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River between Alcoa Highway and Sequoyah Hills.

KPD is asking the public to stay away from the area as emergency crews respond for rescue efforts.

UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): Knox County Rescue Squad is responding to reports of an aircraft down at Cherokee Farm Way.

EARLIER: Knoxville Fire Department confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that a helicopter has crashed into the Tennessee River Monday night.

There is no additional information available at this time.

We have crews on the way to the scene at this time, we will update you as we learn more.

This is a developing story.

