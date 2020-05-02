KFD responds to a house fire Saturday morning, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Freemason Street Saturday morning.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found a detached garage completely engulfed in flames and an adjacent house burning.
Firefighters were able to control the fire 35 minutes after arriving, and there were no victims involved in this situation.
This fire is under investigation.
