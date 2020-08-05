KFD working two-story house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department is working a house fire in the 2500 block of Parkview Avenue.
The call came in at 4:51 p.m., and it is a two story home with heavy fire and smoke on the second floor, according to KFD.
This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.
