KFD working two-story house fire in East Knoxville

Knoxville Fire Department generic_210721

(WATE file photo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department is working a house fire in the 2500 block of Parkview Avenue.

The call came in at 4:51 p.m., and it is a two story home with heavy fire and smoke on the second floor, according to KFD.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

