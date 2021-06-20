Kingsport Police: Man in custody after attempting to abduct boy mowing lawn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man is charged with multiple counts after an attempted abduction of a boy in the 3900 block of Skyland Drive, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where a 12-year-old boy mowing the lawn noticed a maroon car drive by. The car pulled into the driveway, and the suspect, identified by police as Tonie M. Hammonds, 58, exited the car and yelled, “Come here, boy!” as he reached out to grab him. Police say the boy did not know the man.

The boy, whose identity is not being released, fled through the garage and into the house as Hammonds pursued him. The boy’s mother threatened to call police before Hammonds left the property.

The incident happened 25 miles northeast of where multiple agencies are searching for 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Hammonds is charged with attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and simple assault. He was also charged with violation of probation from a previous theft conviction.

He was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and remains in the Kingsport City Jail with no current eligibility for bond.