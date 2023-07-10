KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People in four East Tennessee may see first responders conducting an emergency response training exercise this week that has been a year in the making.

Emergency management personnel and response agencies in Blount, Hamblen, Knox and Sevier counties will conduct an emergency exercise this week. The exercise will begin at around 8 a.m. and conclude around 2:30 p.m. on both Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13.

Members of the public may notice emergency vehicles and personnel as part of the exercise aimed at testing emergency operations response in the case of a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional event.

In Knox County, first responders will simulate emergency response activities at or around the University of Tennessee RecSports Complex, the Knox County Northwest Sportspark, the Knoxville Police Department Training Center, and Rural Metro’s HAZMAT Station.

Participating agencies in Knox County include American Medical Response, Karns Fire Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Rural Metro Fire Department, and University of Tennessee Police Department.

A City of Knoxville press release said that the event is the result of year-long planning efforts across the four counties and involving over 50 local officials.