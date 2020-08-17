Knox Brew Hub to open downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The popular Knox Brew Tours will soon be expanding into a physical location, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour company has been around for six years now, driving people through the Knoxville craft beer scene, with every tour starting and ending at the Downtown Casual Pint.

With the bus tours put on standby during the pandemic and the owners of the Casual Pint announcing their departure, Zack Roskop (owner of Knox Brew Hub) is taking the opportunity to expand his operation.

The Knox Brew Hub or simply the ‘Hub’ is set to open off Union Avenue this October.

Roskop is focusing on renovating the Hub for its opening in October, but no need to worry for the tour bus fans, we are told Knox Brew Tours will return when it is safe to do so.

