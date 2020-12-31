Knox Co. Board of Health extends COVID-19 regulations, discusses proposed power shift at last meeting of the year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health voted at its last meeting of the year Wednesday night to keep its restaurant curfew and social gathering limit in place for the next several weeks.

With New Year’s Eve the following day, the board hopes the community takes the two regulations to heart.

The vote to extend the pair came after members got an update on where the county stands amid the pandemic.

“Infection, hospitalization and death is not getting better, specifically in our community,” said Dr. Maria Hurt.

The Board of Health voted 8-1 to keep the county’s COVID-19 Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure Regulation in place, as is, until January 21.

It also voted to extend the COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation under the same timeframe.

“If you are going to get together for New Years, make sure that it’s with your household, that you’re not having a big blow out party, because that’s really how we get into these sticky situations,” said Dr. Marcy Souza.

The message was echoed by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, despite him voting ‘no’ to both regulation extensions.

“No, but people need to stay home,” Jacobs said during his vote.

This was also the first time that the health board met since County Commission approved – on first reading – an ordinance to strip it of its policy-making power, and put the decision-making ability solely in the hands of the health department’s Dr. Martha Buchanan.

Board members pressed their law director for insight into what could come next for them, after a final commission vote scheduled for next month.

“If that happens, what happens to the things that are in place at that time?” asked Dr. James Shamiyeh.

“My presumption is that they cease with the entity,” answered the county’s deputy law director, David Sanders.

“Another follow up question, Dr. Buchanan though, who has I think, at least what’s been enacted now, has supported all of those based on her vote, would then have the ability to reenact those?” asked Shamiyeh.

Sanders said, “Dr. Buchanan as the health director and health officer of this county would have essentially all the powers that the Board of Health has.”

County Commission is set to vote for a final time on whether to make the Board of Health an advisory body at its January 25 meeting.