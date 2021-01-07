Knox Co. Commissioner: Final vote on Board of Health power shift may be deferred

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County commissioners are set to vote for a second and final time later this month on a proposed ordinance that would strip the Board of Health of its policy-making power. But now, the proposal’s sponsor is saying there’s a possibility that vote is deferred.

In a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel, Commissioner Kyle Ward said: “We are making great strides with vaccinations and our citizens have been diligent in slowing the spread. There is a strong possibility we defer the vote a month and reevaluate on a monthly basis. Right now the focus needs to be on fighting the pandemic.”

Last month, Commissioners passed the ordinance, on first reading, to move the Board of Health to an advisory role. That would put the authority in the hands of Knox County Health Department Senior Director Dr. Martha Buchanan.

It is set to go before Commission for a final vote at the Jan. 25 meeting.