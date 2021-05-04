Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs released third budget proposal, includes raises across board, no property tax increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released an $893.5 million budget proposal Tuesday. It totals $42.3 million more in spending than the current budget cycle. The proposal does not include a property tax increase.

Local option sales tax revenue is projected to be $30.6 million more than the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Property tax collection is projected to increase by $7.4 million during FY 2022.

“The intent of this budget, and my entire administration, is to ensure the most opportunities for the most people,” Jacobs said Tuesday.

Here are some of the highlights provided by the mayor’s office:

General Fund spending

-Approximate 5% raise for KCSO (officers with rank of Captain and below)

-Approximate 3% raise for general government employees

-Implementation of new tuition assistance program to encourage county employees to complete or begin higher education

Engineering and Public Works

-$6 million toward paving, a 33% increase

General Purpose School Fund

-Fully-funds district’s $542 million request for upcoming fiscal year, which includes 4% raise for Certified and Classified school employees

-$90,000 toward staffing Elevate pilot program, aimed at helping students experiencing substance abuse

5-Year Capital Improvement Plan

-$8 million for continued work on Schaad Road

-$250,000 for parks master plan

-$6.8 million for road improvements at Beaver Creek and Brickyard, Canton Hollow, Coward Mille, Hickory Creek, Ledgerwood

-$41.4 million for construction of new Lonsdale, Adrian Burnett, and Northwest Elementary schools

-$5 Million for new Farragut Elementary Grades Solution

-$2 million for district-wide security upgrades