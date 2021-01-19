Knox County sheriff considers court building at detention facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County’s sheriff is looking into a plan for a new building for court proceedings at the county detention facility.

Sheriff Tom Spangler says the idea came about with his staff doing their best to bring inmates back and forth to court, or hold hearings over video during the pandemic.

Spangler told county commissioners in Tuesday night’s meeting that the estimated cost would be from $750,000 to more than $1.1 million.

He says it could even help after the pandemic.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more about these plans.