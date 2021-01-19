Knox County sheriff considers court building at detention facility

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County’s sheriff is looking into a plan for a new building for court proceedings at the county detention facility.

Sheriff Tom Spangler says the idea came about with his staff doing their best to bring inmates back and forth to court, or hold hearings over video during the pandemic.

Spangler told county commissioners in Tuesday night’s meeting that the estimated cost would be from $750,000 to more than $1.1 million.

He says it could even help after the pandemic.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more about these plans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter