Knox County 911 now has texting option

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Call if you can, text if you cannot.

That’s the message Knox County 911 is delivering after announcing the a new texting option for those who need it in case of an emergency.

Text to 911 allows for those seeking help during an emergency situation to get in touch with dispatchers when placing a call is not possible.

Callers that are deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger will now be able to better communicate with dispatchers.

“Our team is excited to offer Text to 911 services to our community,” Brad Anders, executive director of Knox 911, said. “We are proud that we can better keep our community safe and provide more options for them to contact emergency services when they need help.”

Molly Anderson, a family engagement specialist with ARC of Tennessee, agreed.

“For the deaf and hard of hearing communities, people with speech disabilities, and people in medical situations who cannot verbally communicate, texting 911 will be a helpful alternative way to contact 911 in case of an emergency,” she said.

Kathryn Ellis, executive director of Knoxville Justice Center noted the texting 911 option can also help abuse victims.

“For domestic abuse victims, making a phone call for help is not always a safe option,” Ellis said. “Having the ability to Text to 911 when in a volatile situation could help victims receive much needed help without putting them at greater risk from talking on their phone.”

Officials stress that voice calls are still the best and fastest way to contact 911 operators. They also want to remind folks that abusing or pranking 911 is against the law and very dangerous.

If there is an emergency and you are unable to call, the dispatchers ask that you do not text and drive, text in simple language without abbreviations, and be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions.