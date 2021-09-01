Knox County Board of Education votes against mask mandate; approves COVID-19 dashboard, employee leave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Schools Board of Education voted 5-4 against a mask mandate in its schools late Wednesday night after hours of debate among board members and the public. The vote was just one of the votes taken on matters considering COVID-19 protocols.

The board did approve a reinstatement of a cases dashboard. The dashboard will be done school-by-school and use active case ranges as determined appropriate by the KCS administration and the Knox County Law Department.

A vote to implement isolation leave for full-time Knox County Schools employees who test positive for COVID-19 and that are be required to quarantine also passed.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Knox County Schools had a student attendance rate of 83.8% and a staff attendance rate of 90.6%. In addition, the school reports there are nearly 700 active cases in Knox County Schools.

At this time there are more cases of COVID-19 among children ages 5 to 17 than at any point during the pandemic. The Knox County Health Department is currently working with Knox County Schools to create better systems for contact tracing with schools. However, KCHD says the process is slow-moving due to staff shortages and the rise in cases throughout the county.