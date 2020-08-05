Knox County Board of Health approves ‘replacement regulation’ to reopen bars with a 10 p.m. curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday night, the Knox County Board of health voted to allow bars to reopen with a 10 p.m. curfew.

The original order to close bars was active at 12:01 a.m. on August 3 after it was passed on July 29.

During the order to close, one local bar decided to stay open despite the Board of Health’s order.

Nathan Robinette, president of The Casual Pint, said he planned to stay open despite the board of health’s order.

“We’re going to come in every day at noon and unlock the doors and invite our customers in, so as long as our customers keep coming in and trust us like they have over the last nine years. We will be just fine,” Robinette said.

Robinette said the health board unfairly singled out bars by ordering only them to close.

“A lot of our business is packaged, to-go, growlers, crowlers, all those fun things. But we do have a significant portion of our business where people come in, hang out and have a beer, so we want to be able to do that and operate our business. We are going to do that safely and responsibly,” Robinette said.