Knox County Board of Health extends bar curfew to Sept. 3

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health voted Wednesday to extend the bar curfew for two more weeks.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was the only dissenting vote on the motion.

The curfew of 10 p.m. was put in place to allow Knox County bars to reopen after a brief closure order.

The board also decided to continue its weekly meetings.

