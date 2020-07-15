Knox County Board of Health meeting as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health is meeting Wednesday night for the third time since taking over the local COVID-19 policy reins.

The board of health voted 7-1 two weeks ago to mandate mask usage in indoor public places across the county. A review of the policy is on the agenda.

Other items on the agenda include a general update from the Health Department, a staffing and operations update and a benchmark presentation.

Earlier Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department released its benchmarks with three of its five points meeting “red light” standards. A red light “signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate adjustments need to be made.”

