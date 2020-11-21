Knox County Board of Health will meet Monday to discuss possible regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health held a special meeting Friday to discuss what other jurisdictions are doing about COVID-19 and to discuss options for Knox County.

As case numbers in the county rise, the board brainstormed ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Maria Hurt recommended that some regulations be reinstated. Dr. Hurt tossed around the idea of limiting restaurant capacity to 25%, adjusting the 11 p.m. curfew time for businesses, and limiting gathering sizes to eight or 10 people.

No voting was done during this meeting.

The next specially called meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. to look at implementing regulations ahead of the holiday season.