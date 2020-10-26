Knox County Commission holds Oct. 26 meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday night, Knox County commissioners are set to vote on two proposals concerning public health.

The topic has been the focal point of commission discussions and public forums in recent weeks.

Monday night’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel is bringing live coverage from the city-county building.

There are 39 people who have signed up to speak tonight during the public forum of the meeting.

What many anticipate is the Knox County Board of Health to be the main topic of conversation at the county commission’s meeting, as it has been for the past several weeks. County commissioners are set to consider two items related to public health:

One specifically applies to the Board of Health — proposing a change in how the board meets; requesting the health board hold public forum the same way the county commission does. Sponsor Kyle Ward told WATE 6 On Your Side this ordinance is really about transparency.

Also on the agenda is a resolution calling for the establishment of an advisory committee on health and economic well-being. If approved, it would consist of 11 members, serving as an advisory group to the county mayor and commission.

These discussions are happening a day after protesters gathered in Market Square on Sunday, rallying against COVID-19 mandates. They spoke out about the county mask regulation, social distancing and the power of the health board.

During Monday night’s county commission meeting, the first hour will be dedicated to public forum, followed by an hour at the end.

Follow Elizabeth Kuebel for live-tweet updates: