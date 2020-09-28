WATCH: Knox County Commission to discuss Board of Health’s authority

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Discussion surrounding the Knox County Board of Health is anticipated to take center stage at Monday night’s county commission meeting.

Commissioners are set to vote on a proposed resolution that favors keeping the health board’s authority within the scope of the Tennessee Pledge, which is the set of guidelines issued by the governor.

Sides have been drawn ahead of the county commission meeting Monday night.

Last week, commissioners held a work session, hearing from several public speakers, pushing back on the Board of Health, some even calling for it to be dissolved.

The original resolution heard then called for a limit on the health board’s power; one of the co-sponsors said he thought its intent got misconstrued and that it was never meant to dissolve the health board, but to cover the county liability-wise.

Then a few days later, dozens of small business owners sent a letter backing the Board of Health and urging the Knox County government to leave the health board in its current composition. We’re told more than 90 people have signed that letter.

The public forum kicked off just after the meeting began.

