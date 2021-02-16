Knox County Commission workshop meeting recap: Baseball, virtual court and new vaccination site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Commission held its Feb. 16 work session meeting.

First up to bat, the Knox County Commission voted on a resolution that requests members of the Tennessee General Assembly representing Knox County to introduce a bill surrounding taxes and a proposed downtown ballpark.

The bill, specifically examines taxes within a quarter mile from the center of the proposed baseball stadium and would help with funding it.

Next up, was a big discussion surrounding the virtual courtroom that Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is pushing for. Toward the end of that discussion, the commission advanced the proposal to its next meeting.

Next up, the Knox County commissioners voted to send a proposal for a new vaccination site ahead to its next meeting. The site, located at the Food City location in the 4200 block of North Broadway, could open its doors the first week of March, according to county health department director Dr. Martha Buchanan.

The county commission will hold its next regular meeting on Feb. 22.