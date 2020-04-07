1  of  2
Breaking News
The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide TBI: Three fatally stabbed at Knoxville truck stop by North Carolina truck driver, who was shot and killed by deputy
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Knox County DA: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct all KPD, KCSO officer-involved shootings

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tbi_640x360_260473

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen said Tuesday her office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct all officer-involved shootings related to Knox County and Knoxville law enforcement agencies.

This comes after a fatal triple-stabbing that also resulted in the shooting death of the suspect involving a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday morning at a truck stop on Strawberry Plains Pike. The TBI is launching a probe into the incident and is taking over the investigation from local law enforcement.

RELATED: Three workers fatally stabbed at Knoxville truck stop, suspect shot and killed

Before the decision, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department had traded officer-involved shooting investigations as a means for agency accountability.

Allen released a statement about the decision:

“Historically, our policy has been for KPD to investigate any KCSO officer-involved shooting and KCSO to investigate any KPD officer-involved shooting. TBI has always investigated all in-custody deaths of inmates for our jurisdiction. Recently, in order to have uniform consistency in the investigation of these incidents, Chief Thomas, Sheriff Spangler, and I have discussed using the TBI for all officer-involved shootings. We have decided to follow the majority of our colleagues across the state, and I will now request that TBI conduct all of our officer-involved shootings for both KPD and KCSO.”

KNOX COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY CHARME ALLEN

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories