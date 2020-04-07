Knox County DA: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct all KPD, KCSO officer-involved shootings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen said Tuesday her office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct all officer-involved shootings related to Knox County and Knoxville law enforcement agencies.
This comes after a fatal triple-stabbing that also resulted in the shooting death of the suspect involving a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday morning at a truck stop on Strawberry Plains Pike. The TBI is launching a probe into the incident and is taking over the investigation from local law enforcement.
RELATED: Three workers fatally stabbed at Knoxville truck stop, suspect shot and killed
Before the decision, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department had traded officer-involved shooting investigations as a means for agency accountability.
Allen released a statement about the decision:
“Historically, our policy has been for KPD to investigate any KCSO officer-involved shooting and KCSO to investigate any KPD officer-involved shooting. TBI has always investigated all in-custody deaths of inmates for our jurisdiction. Recently, in order to have uniform consistency in the investigation of these incidents, Chief Thomas, Sheriff Spangler, and I have discussed using the TBI for all officer-involved shootings. We have decided to follow the majority of our colleagues across the state, and I will now request that TBI conduct all of our officer-involved shootings for both KPD and KCSO.”KNOX COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY CHARME ALLEN
