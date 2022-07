KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after she was accidentally shot by her partner while responding to a call, a department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Knox County Deputy Lydia Driver

Deputies responded to a call in the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell around 11 p.m. Monday, July 5.

According to a KCSO spokesperson, the two deputies were outside the residence when an aggressive dog came around a trailer and attacked Deputy Lydia Driver.

Deputy Jordan Hurst fired his service weapon in an attempt to subdue the dog, inadvertently striking Driver in the leg. She was transported to UT Medical Center where she went underwent emergency surgery.

“Law Enforcement is a dangerous profession; it is unpredictable. Officers deal with people and situations the average person will never experience in their lifetime,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a statement. “This incident is unfortunate, but we will get through it together. We are blessed to serve a community who loves and appreciates our men and women; for that, I’m grateful.”

Driver is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit. Hurst is on administrative leave with pay, per department procedure.

Driver has been an employee of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office since 2015 where she served in records, LEIDS Unit and corrections. She graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy on May 27.