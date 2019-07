KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County Deputy has been transported to a local hospital after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Highway.

The crash occurred Wednesday night sometime before 6 p.m. involving two vehicles on Chapman Highway at John Sevier Highway.

A total of four people have been transported to area hospitals. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

We are still working to gain more details about this incident and we’ll update you as we learn more.