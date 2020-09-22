Knox County Health Dept. Director Buchanan concerned about County Commission’s resolution limiting Board of Health’s powers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Board of Health member and Health Department Director Martha Buchanan defended both bodies during its media update on the county’s COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday.
County Commissioners Justin Biggs and Kyle Ward have co-sponsored a resolution to limit the board’s power. Those powers were discussed at length during the public forum portion of Monday night’s commission workshop.
County Commission moved the resolution forward without recommendation to next week. That means everyone agrees it needs more discussion, and it gives the commission some time to vet it out and make adjustments before taking a vote, which is planned for next week.
Buchanan said she read the resolution Tuesday morning for the first time.
“I know that the Board of Health and the commission both really want to do the right thing for the community. They have different ideas about what that looks like.
I trust the Board of Health’s expertise. I trust my staff’s expertise and our years of experience in controlling infections on a much smaller scale than COVID, but I also understand that people are concerned about the direction that this has taken.”Dr. Buchanan
Buchanan said taking the powers away today may also impact the Health Department and the Board of Health can contend with future outbreaks.
“We do this on a much smaller scale every day. We’ve been doing it for years and taking that away from the folks who have expertise is concerning.”Dr. Buchanan
Changing science, data
With more information coming out each day on the novel coronavirus, Buchanan addressed some of the changing thought processes when it comes to the virus’s spread.
Questions have been raised about what constitutes a close contact and how water droplets carry the virus.
“How you get the virus hasn’t changed,” Buchanan said. “You breathe it out and you breathe it in.”
She explained water droplets from a person’s speech can vary in size and less is known about COVID-19’s spread when it comes to the smaller droplets and aerosol spread.
“More information is to come,” Buchanan said.
The CDC’s latest guideline is staying within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes makes you a close contact. Buchanan also said “quality of contact” is as important in the virus’s spread as the length of contact.
For example, speaking to someone in close quarters and the constant interchanging of space, like moving in and out of rooms with a positive case in a home, are situations that people should be conscious of.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party