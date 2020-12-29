Knox County Health Dept. reports increase in virus hospitalizations, deaths as new cases decline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Daily reports of new COVID-19 cases among Knox County residents have declined for four straight days, according to Health Department data.
KCHD reported 162 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.
Despite fewer new cases being found, active cases continue to rise as fewer cases are moved to inactive status. There are 5,268 active cases of the coronavirus among Knox County residents.
The Health Department also reported 163 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of six from Monday.
There are 2,956 probable cases in Knox County.
Three cases were removed from the inactive case count. The number of inactive cases among Knox County residents now stands at 27,121. It is unclear why the three cases were removed.
Of the 29,743 cases confirmed cases in Knox County since the pandemic began, 750 have resulted in hospitalizations.
KCHD has reported 312 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March. All but six of the fatalities have been reported since July 2.
Reported Knox County deaths by month
- December: 143 deaths
- November: 62 deaths
- October: 21 deaths
- September: 26 deaths
- August: 19 deaths
- July: 35 deaths
Knox County reported a record one-day increase of 724 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Dec. 27.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
Since Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.
