Knox County hospitals ask ‘everyone to do their part’ in response to red benchmarks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city’s largest hospitals issued a joint statement Monday about the red benchmarks being set in all five COVID-19 benchmark categories by the Knox County Health Department this past Wednesday.

The health department issued the red benchmarks indicating that the resources of area hospitals are being challenged by the number of people seeking help, and other reasons.

“The number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators fluctuates frequently depending on patient census and other factors. This data only represents a moment in time, becoming outdated almost as soon as it’s released,” said the joint press release signed by Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The hospitals said that the Knox County Health Department’s Data and Benchmarks webpage provides the best snapshot of current regional hospital capacity, and said that hospitals are working together to meet the needs of the Knox County community as well as the region.

“If an individual or a loved one needs medical care for situations such as heart disease, surgery, traumas and injuries and other major illnesses, please do not delay coming to any one of our health systems,” the hospitals said in the statement, “Our facilities are safe for patients to come in for a visit, and we offer telehealth services, when possible.”

The hospitals urge everyone to work together to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by following the five core actions.

“We understand many are experiencing COVID-19 messaging fatigue, but now – more than ever – it is imperative for us to consider how our actions affect others,” the release states.

The five core actions

Practice physical distancing (stay 6 feet apart and limit social gatherings).

Wear a mask or cloth face coverings.

Practice proper handwashing.

Clean/sanitize surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick.

“Now is the time to come together as a community and do all that we can to help keep everyone safe. Thank you in advance,” the statement said.

The five Knox County benchmarks

Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time Sustained or increased public health capability Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases

To more visually represent how the benchmarks are being attained, a traffic light is being utilized to depict the status of each benchmark.

Red signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate adjustments need to be made.

Yellow signifies the trends are moving towards/away from reaching benchmark attainment. Yellow indicates caution.

Green signifies that the benchmark is currently met.