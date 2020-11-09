Knox County Mayor Jacobs highlights small businesses impacted by COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

He sat down with Brittany Reed, owner of Turbospin Cycling.

They’ve been able to stay open despite COVID-19, by requiring masks while walking around and spacing out bikes.

Reed says she’s grateful she can keep her business open and knows her clients are grateful they still have an outlet to relieve stress.

“I feel that health and fitness is essential to one’s well-being and if we are able to operate and do so safely then we are happy and we’re grateful to be able to do that.” Brittany Reed

We’re told Turbospin is testing online platforms to offer a virtual option for clients, but Reed feels it’s important to have a physical studio for that sense of community.

